Birender Singh calls on CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Hisar, January 10

Former Union Minister and BJP leader called on Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with the representative of leaders of the Jat community from the Uklana, Shakhabad and Pataudi Assembly segments in Chandigarh today.

“The idea was to apprise the Chief Minister of the slow pace of development in the three Assembly segments. Also, the leaders took up the issue of their local development projects being delayed,” he said.

An aide of Birender Singh said the leader’s associates from various Assembly segments, which are reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidates, had been calling on the CM for discussion on many issues. He said the delegation of people comprised prominent social faces who are “politically neutral”.

#BJP #Hisar #manohar lal khattar