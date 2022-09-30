Birmingham varsity, govt sign MoU

Chandigarh, September 29
An MoU has been signed between the Haryana Government and the University of Birmingham for the establishment of a centre of excellence for crop post-harvest management and sustainable cold chain in the state.
In the presence of the Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister, JP Dalal, Additional Chief Secretary Sumita Misra signed an MoU with a representative of the University of Birmingham (UK) today. The Agriculture Minister, Sumita Misra and the Director-General, Horticulture, Arjun Singh Saini, are in Birmingham to attend the Cold Chain Summit at the university on September 29 and 30.
