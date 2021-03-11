Bishnoi visits home turf Adampur

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 18

The Adampur Assembly constituency, which is set to go for byelection following the resignation of sitting MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, is abuzz with political activity.

Bishnoi, who deserted the Congress to join the BJP, has started a three-day tour of his home constituency from today, calling on the previous BJP candidate from here Sonali Phogat. After the meeting, actress-turned politician Phogat stated that they discussed many important issues during the meeting held at her farmhouse in Dandur village of the district.

She said it was a courtesy call, as Bishnoi visited her for the first time after joining the BJP. “We need to work in tandem to strengthen the party in the Adampur Assembly segment,” she stated. Kuldeep, who was the Congress candidate in the 2019 Assembly polls, had defeated Phogat in a close contest. She remained active in the constituency after losing the Assembly elections. The party sources, however, stated that Phogat, who was also an aspirant for the party ticket from Adampur, was unlikely to get the party ticket in the byelection, as Kuldeep or his son Bhavya was likely to be the BJP candidate.

Bishnoi supporters say he will stay in the Assembly segment for August 20 during which he will visit a number of villages as part of his preparation for the byelection, necessitated after he resigned from the Assembly in the wake of his decision to join the BJP to leave the Congress earlier this month.

However, the Congress too is eyeing to give a tough fight to the BJP in Adampur, as the Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda who visited Balsamand village, one of the biggest villages of the Adampur assembly segment, said the electorate was keen for a change in Adampur this time.

