Bizman kidnapped, ransomed for Rs 2.5 lakh

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 27

A manpower supply agency operator was allegedly kidnapped from outside a shopping mall in the Sector 40 area at gunpoint and was released after Rs 2.5 lakh ransom was taken from him. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 40 police station.

In his complaint, Nitin Kumar, a resident of Mahipalpur in Delhi, said on Saturday that he received a call from Vicky, who he knew. Vicky asked Nitin to meet him at Star Mall in the Sector 40 police station area. On reaching the spot around 3.30 pm, Nitin saw at a distance Vicky along with three other men. There were also two cars parked there.

“After a few minutes, they forcibly pushed me into a car. They held me hostage at gunpoint and threatened to kill me. They asked me to arrange Rs 5 lakh and took me to Bhiwani. After reaching there, they asked me to call home and ask for money. I called one of my friends, who handed over Rs 2.5 lakh to one of the accomplices of the accused near Deep Public School in Vasant Kunj, Delhi. After confirmation that money had been received, the accused left me at the roadside near Jhajjar and left. I then approached the police,” said Nitin in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Vicky and others under Sections 365 (kidnap), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at the Sector 40 police station on Sunday, said the police.