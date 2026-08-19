BJP accuses Congress of disrespecting ‘Vande Mataram’, seeks public apology

The BJP has accused the Congress of disrespecting the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ on the occasion of Independence Day and demanded a public apology for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the countrymen.

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Led by the party’s district president Mandeep Rana, BJP workers and leaders took out a candle march in Ambala City on Sunday evening to express their resentment.

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The BJP workers asserted that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and senior leader Sonia Gandhi had hurt the sentiments of every Indian by disrespecting ‘Vande Mataram’ on Independence Day. The Congress leaders should explain their actions and apologise, they said.

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The march started from Jagadhri Gate and concluded at the Police Lines Martyrs’ Memorial. During the march, BJP workers raised slogans of ‘Vande Mataram’ and patriotic chants, reaffirming their commitment to honouring the national song and commemorating the sacrifices made during the freedom struggle.

BJP district president Mandeep Rana stated that ‘Vande Mataram’ is not merely a national song but an immortal symbol of India’s freedom struggle, patriotism and national pride. During the independence movement, the song inspired countless patriots to sacrifice everything for the nation. Any disrespect shown towards such a national song hurts the sentiments of the people, he said.

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He further stated that the Congress leaders had demonstrated a warped mindset by showing disrespect. He insisted that Congress leaders must provide a clear explanation to the nation and offer a public apology to the people for disrespecting the national song.

State General Secretary (Organisation) Phanindra Nath Sharma stated that no negligence regarding the honour of ‘Vande Mataram’ — which inspired freedom fighters to struggle against British rule and motivated countless heroes to sacrifice their lives — could be tolerated. Respect for the national song is not a matter of partisan politics; rather, it is an issue deeply connected to the nation’s patriotic spirit and the legacy of the freedom struggle. The BJP would never compromise with the nation’s honour, the dignity of national symbols or the legacy of the country’s brave martyrs.

Similarly, led by Kurukshetra district president Ramesh Saini and senior leader Dharamvir Mirzapur, BJP workers and leaders took out a candle march and criticised the Congress leaders. Ramesh Saini said the country would not tolerate any insult to ‘Vande Mataram’.