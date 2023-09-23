BJP accuses Haryana Congress chief of making derogatory remarks against PM Modi

PTI

New Delhi/Chandigarh, September 23

The BJP on Saturday accused Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan of making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The party was reacting after a video surfaced in which Bhan is purportedly using slurs against Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, without naming them.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said Bhan has used petty and indecent words for the prime minister which cannot be condemned enough.

It has caused pain and anguish among not only BJP members but also among people of the country, he said.

Congress leaders have in the past also used similarly tasteless and objectionable remarks against not only him but also his parents, he alleged.

The BJP’s attack on the Congress came amid outrage over the ruling party MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s use of derogatory words against BSP MP Danish Ali, an issue around which opposition parties have rallied.

Sharing the video of Bhan’s remarks on X, former Tripura chief minister and BJP’s Haryana in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb asked if any opposition leader had condemned the Congress leader’s remarks.

Hitting out at the Haryana Congress leader, Deb dubbed Bhan’s remarks as a reflection of the perverted mentality of the opposition party.

Is it Rahul Gandhi’s shop of love, he said.

“Did any opposition leader condemn this? Has the Congress asked him to apologise?” the BJP Rajya Sabha MP said.

The BJP has issued a show-cause notice to Bidhuri over his objectionable remarks. Speaker Om Birla has warned him of “strict action” if such behaviour is repeated but the opposition is demanding stringent action against the BJP MP.

Ali asserted he could consider quitting the membership of the House if no step is taken.

#BJP #Congress #Manohar Lal Khattar #Narendra Modi