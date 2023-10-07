BJP activates party cells

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 6

Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankhar chairing an organisational meeting of the state BJP, assigned responsibilities to different cells and morchas of the party for the upcoming elections on all 7,100 polling booths across the state. “You have to define your role and responsibilities in ensuring a big victory for the party in the 2024 elections,” he said.

