Home / Haryana / BJP announces office-bearers of Panipat unit

BJP announces office-bearers of Panipat unit

Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 03:34 AM Jul 11, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Dushyant Bhatt, BJP’s district president on Wednesday announced office-bearers and executive members of the party’s district unit to strengthen the organisation.

Bhatt in a press conference at the PWD rest house said six BJP leaders had been appointed as the district vice-presidents, including three women.

Navin Bhatia, cousin of former MP Sanjay Bhatia, Roshan Lal Mahla, Sanjay Kumar Tyagi, Jyoti Sharma, Jyoti Pramod Kuraria and Anita Chawla have been appointed as district vice presidents. Sunil Kansal and Sumit Jaglan has been appointed as

general secretary.

BJP district president Bhatt appointed Ravindra Tusharmad, Naresh Beniwal, Krishna Duggal, Bhawana Jain, Reshma Rajput, Satbir Pincal, Ravindra Rawal as secretaries while Manish Java would work as the district treasurer. Lajpat Malhotra was appointed office secretary, and Ved Parashar BJP’s spokesperson. Similarly, Rahul Rana has been named District IT head, Om Datt Arya as district media in-charge, and Ramesh Sain Ahriya as district social media head. Rajesh Jaglan will serve as the district head for the ‘Man Ki Baat’ programme.

Bhatt said that permanent invited members were also appointed for the district BJP, including Union Minister and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana Panchayat Minister Krishn Lal Panwar, Education Minister Mahipal Danda, Panipat City MLA Pramod Vij, Samalkha MLA Manmohan Bhadana, BJP state general secretary Dr Archana Gupta, former MP Sanjay Bhatia and Mayor Komal Saini. The BJP district president also appointed 43 members in the executive committee of the district unit.

