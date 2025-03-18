BJP appoints 27 district presidents

The BJP appointed 27 district presidents, including four women district presidents, on Monday. This time, it has appointed five more district presidents in newly added districts, carved out from existing districts to enhance the efficiency of the party.

Dr Archna Gupta, state secretary and party state election officer, released the list of all 27 district presidents. She said with the permission of the national BJP chief, Jagat Prakash Nadaa, the state BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli appointed the district presidents.

The BJP has elected four women district presidents, while 30 women have been appointed mandal presidents, of 377 mandal presidents. The district presidents are: Ajay Mittal (Panchkula), Mandeep Rana (Ambala), Rajesh Sapra (Yamunanagar), Sardar Tejender Goldy (Kurukshetra), Jyoti Saini (Kaithal), Praveen Lather (Karnal), Dushyant Bhatt (Panipat), Ashok Bhardwaj (Sonepat), Bijender Malik (Gohana), Tejender Dhull (Jind), Ranbeer Dhaka (Rohtak), Vikas Balmiki (Jhajjar), Renu Sharma (Dabwali), Yatinder Singh Advocate (Sirsa), Ashok Saini (Hansi), Asha Khedar (Hisar), Praveen Joda (Fatehabad), Virender Kaushik (Bhiwani), Engineer Sunil (Dadri), Vandna Popli (Rewari), Yatendera Rao (Mahendragarh), Sarvapriya Tyagi (Gurugram), Ajeet Yadav (Pataudi), Surender Singh Pintu (Nuh), Vipin Baisla (Palwal), Sohanpal Singh (Ballabhgarh), and Pankaj Poojan Rampal (Faridabad).

The expansion of the BJP’s organisational structure was temporarily halted due to the civic polls. Gupta said all appointments would come into effect immediately.

The BJP has increased five more districts to enhance the party’s operational efficiency. The new districts are Hansi (carved out of Hisar), Gohana (from Sonepat), Dabwali (from Sirsa), Ballabhgarh (from Faridabad), and Pataudi (from Gurugram).

Seven district presidents, including Dushyant Bhatt (Panipat) and Rajesh Sapra (Yamunanagar) have been re-appointed.