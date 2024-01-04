Haryana BJP appoints district heads

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 3

State BJP president Nayab Singh Saini has appointed state office-bearers as well as district presidents of the party.

As per a statement issued by the BJP state headquarters here today, Vedpal (Karnal), Krishan Lal Panwar, MP (Panipat), Banto Kataria (Panchkula), Santosh Yadav and GL Sharma (Gurugram), Vipul Goel (Faridabad) and Satish Nandal (Rohtak) have been appointed state vice-presidents of the party.

Mohan Lal Badauli, MLA (Sonepat), Surender Punia (Hisar), Dr Archana Gupta (Panipat) and Fanindranath Sharma, state organising secretary (Rohtak), have been appointed general secretaries; while Surender Arya (Sirsa), Capt Bhupender Singh (Hisar), Gargi Kakkar (Gurugram), Rahul Rana (Kurukshetra), Naseem Ahmad (Nuh), Renu Dabla (Rohtak) and Umesh Sharma (Sonepat) are secretaries.

Ajay Bansal (Rohtak) has been appointed treasurer, Varinder Garg (Panchkula) joint treasurer, Gulshan Bhatia (Rohtak) office secretary, Bhupesh Khurana (Rohtak) joint office secretary, and Arun Yadav (Gurugram) head of the social media wing.

The district presidents are: Deepak Sharma (Panchkula), Mandeep Rana (Ambala), Rajesh Sapra (Yamunanagar), Ravi Bataan (Kurukshetra), Ashok Gurjar (Kaithal), Yogender Rana (Karnal), Dushyant Bhatt (Panipat), Jasbir Dodwa (Sonepat), Ranbir Dhaka (Rohtak), Raju Mor (Jind), Raj Kumar Vohra (Faridabad), Charan Singh Tewatia (Palwal), Pritam Chauhan (Rewari), Narender Patel (Nuh), Dayaram Yadav (Mahendragarh), Baldev Groha (Fatehabad), Mukesh Gaur (Bhiwani), Asha Khedar (Hisar), Rajpal Jangra (Jhajjar), Nitasha Sihag (Sirsa), Kamal Yadav (Gurugram) and Dr Kiran Kalkal (Charkhi Dadri).

