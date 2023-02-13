BJP backstabbed farmers: Surjewala

Narnaund (Hisar), February 12
Slamming the BJP government at the Centre and in Haryana over the alleged poor condition of farmers, the Rajya Sabha MP and Congress national general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said the BJP government had backstabbed farmers and the working class by taking a U-turn from its pre-poll promises.
Addressing a public meeting in Narnaund town of Hisar district today, Surjewala alleged that before becoming Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had promised to ensure price of agricultural produce with 50 per cent profit over and above the input costs at a rally in Kurukshetra. “But on coming to power, the Central Government submitted in the Supreme Court that the farmers could not be given price with 50 per cent profit. The BJP had inflicted double whammy on the farmers by reducing the Budget allocations and also increasing the burden of taxes on the agriculture sector,” he stated.
Terming the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna as a scheme to exploit the farmers, the Congress leader said private companies were making profits out of this scheme at the cost of the farmers.
