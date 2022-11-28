BJP bags six seats, BSP four in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 27

Six candidates of the BJP have won the zila parishad elections in Yamunanagar district. Registering win in four wards, the BSP stood second in the district. The candidates of AAP and INLD were able to win only one seat each.

The remaining six winners are either Independent or Congress-supported candidates. There are 18 zila parishad wards in the district. The counting of votes was held at seven places in the district today. Former minister and Congress leader Akram Khan’s younger brother Shamim Khan, who contested the election from Ward No. 8, registered win with the highest margin of 8,280 votes in the district.

Shamim got 14,833 votes, while his closest rival Shyam Kumar of the BJP bagged 6,553 votes. In all, 25,861 votes were polled in this ward.

In Ward No. 11, Sushila Devi of the BSP won the election with a margin of 14 votes. She got 3,550 votes while her closest rival Neelam (BJP) bagged 3,536 votes. In all, 21,210 votes were polled in this ward.

Shamim Khan (52) from Ward No. 8 is the oldest to win the election. Agni Vijay Singh (28) from Ward No. 13 and Saloni Kamboj (28) from Ward No. 14 are the youngest winners in Yamunanagar district.

Agni Vijay Singh won the election on the BSP symbol, while Saloni Kamboj emerged winner on the INLD symbol. Dharampal, who contested election from Ward No. 15, has been elected member of zila parishad third time in a row.