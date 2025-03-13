BJP breaches Hooda’s citadel, wins Rohtak mayoral poll

In a major political shift, the BJP secured a decisive victory in the Rohtak mayoral election, breaking into what has long been considered a bastion of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. This win is particularly significant as the Congress had previously clinched the Lok Sabha and all four Assembly seats in Rohtak district over the past nine months.

BJP’s Ram Avtar Valmiki wins with a massive 45,198-vote margin over Congress’s Surajmal Kiloi

Congress’s weak campaign, absence of leadership support, and factionalism blamed for defeat Valmiki new mayor

BJP candidate Ram Avtar Valmiki defeated Congress nominee Surajmal Kiloi by an overwhelming margin of 45,198 votes. The BJP also claimed 14 out of 22 municipal councillor seats, marking a substantial political gain in the region.

The victory has energised BJP workers, while Congress supporters, already demoralised by their failure to reclaim power in the state Assembly elections, faced further disappointment. Political analysts point to Congress’s internal weaknesses as a key factor in the BJP’s success.

Political observer and author of ‘Politics of Chaudhar’, Satish Tyagi, attributed the Congress’s defeat to its lack of organisational strength and enthusiasm.

“The Congress itself is responsible for its defeat in Rohtak. Local Congress leaders and workers lacked fighting spirit throughout the election process. They were lethargic, not just in carrying out the poll campaign, but also in formulating election strategies. The Congress’s debacle in such a stronghold is a clear indication that the BJP has made significant inroads into Rohtak through hard work, while Congress leaders have been reduced to issuing statements and holding press conferences,” said Tyagi.

He criticised the Congress leadership for failing to actively support its candidates.

“It is ridiculous that despite fielding candidates, the Congress failed to mobilise its senior leaders to campaign for them. In contrast, the BJP left no stone unturned in its efforts to woo voters. From the Chief Minister to Union Ministers, the BJP ensured full participation from its leadership to bolster the party's campaign across the state,” he said.

Prof SS Chahar, Director of the Centre for Haryana Studies at MDU, echoed similar sentiments, stating that Congress had numerous issues it could have raised to challenge the ruling BJP but failed to capitalise on them.

“The non-visibility of star campaigners, no poll strategy, factionalism and the absence of an organisational setup are some of the key issues behind the Congress’s defeat in Rohtak,” Chahar said.

He pointed out that BJP’s well-coordinated campaign efforts, coupled with a strong party structure, gave them an edge over an unprepared Congress.