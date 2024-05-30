BJP candidates present list of ‘backstabbers’ to Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 29

The state government has taken a serious view of numerous government officials and employees allegedly acting as agents for opposition political parties. After a review, the BJP candidate from the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency has compiled a list of around 15 individuals, including local officials, employees, BJP leaders, and even a sitting MLA, who reportedly favoured opposition parties during the campaign.

The list was submitted to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today.

On May 27, shortly after the polling, Saini held a meeting in Panchkula with candidates from all 10 parliamentary constituencies of the state. The meeting was held to review election arrangements. BJP candidates presented lists of government officials and employees who allegedly supported opposition parties. The candidates not only questioned the role of these employees but also included names of party leaders who did not actively work in the party’s interest.

The sources indicated that following the poll results on June 4, action could be taken by June 10, including the transfer of officials and employees and punitive measures against leaders and officials by marginalising them.

According to sources, the list featured a senior municipal official, linked to prominent Congress leaders, along with an XEN and a woman employee.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Nayab Singh Saini #Sirsa