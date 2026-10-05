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Home / Haryana / BJP chief counters Congress’s ‘vote chori’ allegations

BJP chief counters Congress’s ‘vote chori’ allegations

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Bhiwani, Updated At : 01:32 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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BJP state president Archana Gupta in Bhiwani’s Bahal town.
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Seeking to turn the tables on the Congress over the allegations of rigging in polls, state BJP president Archana Gupta has alleged that it was Congress leaders who had indulged in ‘vote chori’ in the past and, therefore, the Opposition should introspect before questioning the Election Commission of India and the electoral process.

Addressing a party event at Bahal town of Bhiwani district, Gupta said the Congress had a tendency to raise the issue of ‘vote theft’ and question EVMs after losing elections. She asked whether Rahul Gandhi would also question his party colleague Deepender Singh Hooda about the ‘special help’ he had allegedly received from the then Jhajjar Deputy Commissioner during the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

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The BJP president said Hooda had himself publicly made a statement about receiving help from the then DC, Chander Prakash, during the 2009 elections. She questioned how a government officer could provide such help to a candidate. Gupta also referred to the Emergency imposed in 1975 after the Allahabad High Court verdict on the election of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and said the Congress should look at its own history before raising questions about democracy and the electoral system.

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Gupta said the Congress accepted EVMs and the electoral process when it won elections in Wayanad, Kerala or Karnataka, but questioned them after losing elections. She said political parties should accept people’s mandate and introspect on the reasons for their losses.

The BJP leader said the Centre and state government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini were working to empower farmers, youth, women, labourers and economically weaker sections. Gupta urged farmers to organise themselves through farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and adopt modern agricultural technologies. She also praised former chief minister Bansi Lal for his contribution to the development of the region.

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