Haryana BJP chief stops convoy to help injured biker in Fatehabad

Haryana BJP president Dr Archana Gupta stopped her convoy to help an injured motorcyclist after he met with an accident on the Fatehabad bypass on Tuesday.

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Dr Gupta was on her way to Sirsa to attend a BJP programme when the incident occurred. Local BJP leaders, including district president Praveen Jaura, had gathered on the bypass to welcome her.

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The injured youth, Rahul Kumar of Boswal village, was travelling towards Fatehabad town when his motorcycle hit a cow that had strayed onto the service lane. He lost control of the bike and fell on the road, sustaining injuries.

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Seeing the accident, Dr Gupta stopped her convoy, checked on the injured man, and directed party workers to ensure he received immediate medical attention. She also asked BJP Mandal president Vikas Sharma to accompany the injured youth to the hospital and oversee his treatment.

After ensuring that the injured man was being taken to the hospital, Dr Gupta resumed her journey to Sirsa to attend the party

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programme.