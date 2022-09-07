BJP, Cong burn effigy of JBM firm

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, September 6

Enraged over the tardy lifting of garbage, councillors of the BJP and the Congress, on Tuesday, burnt an effigy of the JBM Company at the Municipal Corporation gate and continued their dharna on the second day.

The anger of the councillors grew as the private JBM company alleged that they were making unwarranted demands.

The councillors said the company had failed to clean the city and now, its director had started defaming them by alleging that the councillors were making unwarranted demands.The councillors had raised their voice against the company collectively.

The protesting councillors, who were sitting on dharna since Monday against the JBM Company, said they were sitting on dharna due to the poor sanitation of the city. There was no road in the city where heaps of garbage were not seen, they said. Garbage was dumped illegally by the agency on every road in the city . We all collectively raised a voice against the company for cleanliness and betterment of the city. People had elected them, said the councillors.

All councillors held a meeting over the issue and they decided to stage a dharna against the company and they were only demanding that the company should work properly, they said. But now, the agency has started a new game of defaming the councillors’ image by levelling false allegations against them, they said.The protesting councillors also raised slogans against Monika Gupta, Commissioner, MC. They said they were sitting on dharna for the past two days but the Commissioner had not come to the protest site to talk to them. The councillors said they would not end their dharna till their demands were met. Atul Jain, Councillor of Ward 15 said all councillors had gathered for a common cause. The agency might level allegations on them, but they would answer properly at an appropriate time, he said. Monika Gupta, Commissioner, MC, didn’t reply even after several attempts were made to contact her.