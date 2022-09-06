BJP, Congress councillors protest against garbage-lifting firm in Sonepat

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, September 5

Garbage collection by a private company in Sonepat has become a political issue. Enraged over the unplanned cleanliness and tardy lifting of the garbage, councillors of the ruling party, BJP, and the opposition party, Congress, gathered on one stage against the JBM Company on Monday and staged an indefinite dharna against it.

City’s name tarnished Improper garbage lifting, illegal dumping points, heaps of garbage on roadside have tarnished the image of the city. All councillors from the Congress or the BJP are together on a stage for a common cause. Nikhil Madaan, Mayor Making unwarranted demand: Firm director In the name of cleanliness, some councillors are making unwarranted demands, which have been rejected. The govt has been informed about it. Sheesh Pal Rana, Director, Ayushi hygiene care pvt company

The protesting councillors have also alleged collusion between MC officials and the contractor agency and warned that they would not end the dharna till their demands were met. On the other side, the contractor agency refuted allegations and said the councillors were protesting against it for their unwarranted demands.

The Municipal Corporation, Sonepat (MCS), is spending around Rs 4 crore per month for cleanliness and sanitation in the city. It had allotted the garbage collection work to the JBM Company while the sweeping tender was with some other company.

The JBM has sublet the garbage collection work to another firm, Ayushi Hygiene and Care Private Company.

All 20 councillors, including 10 of the BJP and 10 from the Congress, have come together against the JBM for tardy lifting of garbage.

The councillors alleged that the JBM was not serious about its work and the condition of the city had become worse.

Despite spending crores of rupees per month, the ranking in the Swachhta Survekshan declined regularly. Heaps of garbage could be seen everywhere, they alleged. The BJP councillors said they had sent a letter to the government to initiate action against the agency but no action had been taken so far. The protesting councillors said their main demands were to manage the number of vehicles and to stop illegal dumping points in the city.