BJP, Congress councillors protest over scarcity of potable water

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, September 9

Enraged over scarcity of potable water in the Western part of the city and the working of Sonepat Municipal Corporation officials, the BJP-Congress councillors staged a dharna at the MC office for the sixth day on Saturday.

As many as 2.5 lakh people in the western part of the city have been facing water scarcity for many years. The residents have been raising their problems regularly with the authorities, but to no avail. Enraged over the improper water supply in the western part — six wards from Ward 14 to Ward 20 — Deputy Mayor Manjeet Gahlawat along with Rajesh Dahiya, husband of councillor Neetu Dahiya of Ward 20, started a hunger strike on September 4. Next day, all councillors ended their hunger strike and decided to start indefinite dharna at the MC office.

Gahlwat said all six councillors had raised the issue with the MC Commissioner and other officials several times, but all in vain.

Besides, the other major issue in the MC was corruption, the Deputy Mayor alleged. The MC was spending Rs 6.5 crore per month on sanitation but heaps of garbage could be seen everywhere. Despite two different agencies working here — one is for sweeping and the other one is for garbage lifting — no work was being done here, Gahlawat said.

All major roads were lying damaged and corruption was rampant while carrying out development works, he said. BJP councillor Atul Jain said the dharna was against the improper water supply in the western part of the city. “We have also written to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the Director-General of Police (DGP) to initiate action against the officials involved in corrupt practices,” Jain asserted.

