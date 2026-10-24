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Home / Haryana / BJP-Congress faceoff in Rohtak over SIR, ‘vote-chori’ row

BJP-Congress faceoff in Rohtak over SIR, ‘vote-chori’ row

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 11:08 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Congressmen wave black flags at protesting BJP workers in Rohtak on Saturday.
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Rohtak witnessed another political showdown on Saturday as BJP and Congress workers confronted one another outside the office of Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra. Congress workers waved black flags at BJP protesters, triggering a faceoff in which both sides traded slogans for over half an hour. Police barricades prevented the situation from escalating. The BJP protesters eventually dispersed after burning an effigy of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP had organised the demonstration, accusing the Congress of misleading the public over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and its allegations of “vote chori”. The protest, however, turned into a faceoff after Congress workers gathered outside Batra’s office with black flags to counter the BJP demonstration.

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Earlier, BJP leaders and workers gathered at Gohana Adda and former minister Manish Grover and several party leaders launched an attack on the Congress and its leaders over SIR issue.

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After addressing the protesters, the BJP procession began moving towards Batra’s office, but the police stopped them at barricades erected a short distance from the office.

Batra, along with several Congress leaders and workers carrying black flags, was already present at his office, apparently awaiting the BJP procession. As soon as the BJP protesters reached the police barricades, Congress workers moved towards them and began waving black flags while raising slogans against the ruling party. The confrontation continued for over half an hour, with police personnel maintaining a barricade between the two groups.

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Batra said instead of answering questions raised by the Congress and the public, BJP leaders were staging protests to divert public attention and evade accountability. He asserted that people were aware of the BJP’s intentions and would continue to question the government. Today’s confrontation was the second such faceoff between BJP and Congress workers here in the past two weeks.

On October 10, the BJP Mahila Morcha had organised a demonstration outside the Congress office. A group of Congress workers then staged a dharna inside a tent erected by the BJP outside the local Congress office before the ruling party’s procession led by its state president Archana Gupta reached there.

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