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Home / Haryana / BJP, Congress gear up to flex muscles on Haryana Day

BJP, Congress gear up to flex muscles on Haryana Day

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:15 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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The BJP and Congress are gearing up to flex their political muscles on Haryana Day, November 1, with the ruling party planning a massive show of strength during a padyatra in Rohtak. The Congress is mobilising supporters from across the state for the INDIA bloc’s rally in Delhi.

The BJP’s padyatra, to be led by party national president Nitin Nabin along with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, assumes significance following two face-offs between BJP and Congress leaders and workers in Rohtak this month over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and allegations of ‘vote chori’.

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Against this backdrop, BJP state president Archana Gupta has been regularly visiting Rohtak and seeking feedback from local party leaders on preparations for the event. She is also issuing directions to the party office-bearers in this respect.

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“The padyatra will commence from CR Polytechnic Institute, where a stage will be set up for addresses by the BJP national president and the CM. It will culminate at Bapu Park. Party hoardings and flags along with the Tricolour will be installed along the route to create a festive atmosphere,” said Shamsher Singh Kharak, BJP state media co-incharge.

The padyatra will be taken out under the BJP’s ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ (save democracy, remove anarchy) campaign in which the ruling party is countering the Congress over SIR and ‘vote chori’ allegations.

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Meanwhile, Congress leaders have stepped up efforts to mobilise party workers and supporters for the INDIA bloc’s rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. Given Haryana’s proximity to the national capital, the party is focusing on ensuring a large turnout from the state.

On Thursday, Congress MLA and former Education Minister Geeta Bhukkal held a meeting with party workers in Jhajjar to mobilise support for the rally and encourage them to reach Delhi in large numbers. Former Haryana Home Minister Subhash Batra also addressed a press conference, describing the Congress rally as a rehearsal for a change in government.

Meanwhile, former Haryana minister and BJP national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar, while addressing a news conference in Rohtak, launched a sharp attack on the Congress over the timing and intent of its proposed rally on November 1.

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