BJP, Congress nominees reach out to fitness enthusiasts in parks, stadium

Parveen Arora
Karnal, May 12
With the election date drawing near, candidates are making all-out efforts to woo voters in the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency and Assembly segment.
Apart from the traditional rallies, the candidates are now reaching out to fitness enthusiasts and morning walkers by stepping into public parks, gyms and stadium.
CM Nayab Singh Saini, the BJP candidate for the Karnal Assembly segment, and Divyanshu Budhiraja, the Congress candidate for the Karnal Lok Sabha seat, have engaged with morning walkers and fitness enthusiasts, hoping to make their way into voters’ hearts.
Budhiraja initiated the trend by visiting Atal Park, a popular spot for morning exercises and recreational activities, on Saturday.
Interacting with residents amid their workout routines, Budhiraja urged them to exercise their democratic right by casting their vote in his favour for the Karnal Lok Sabha seat and in favour of Congress Assembly candidate Trilochan Singh. Additionally, he went to Karna Stadium and various gyms, recognising the significance of reaching out to people.
“I urge people to cast their vote in my favour for the Karnal Lok Sabha seat and in the favour of Trilochan Singh for the Karnal Assembly seat. We will win both seats as people are supporting us with open hearts,” Budhiraja claimed.
On Sunday, Saini visited Atal Park and interacted with park-goers. He tried his hand at cricket and exercised in an open air gym. He also participated in a yoga session, and people clicked selfies with the Chief Minister. Saini also paid tribute at the statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Saini highlighted the contribution of PMNarendra Modi in promoting the sports culture and said the PM had initiated ‘Fit India Movement’ for everyone to stay healthy. “Everyone should join the ‘Fit India Movement’. By participating in the campaign, we can keep ourselves fit. If the body is healthy, society will develop. A healthy body is a source of happines,” he said.
The CM claimed that the BJP would win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana and one seat of the Karnal Assembly constituency.
