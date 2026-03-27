BJP councillor among 5 in Panipat targeted by ‘Bishnoi gang’ for extortion

Five people, including a nominated BJP councillor, have received extortion threats in the district from a caller claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

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The caller, identifying himself as Randeep Malik and claiming to be abroad, made the threats via WhatsApp calls.

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Dr Gaurav Shrivastava, a nominated BJP councillor and private hospital owner, said the caller claimed to have detailed information about his family, residence and hospital. He was allegedly asked to pay Rs 5 crore and threatened with dire consequences in case of refusal.

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Following his complaint, the city police registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and initiated an investigation.

In a separate incident, Rajneesh and Yogesh, owners of Mitthan Sweet Shop at Fatehpuri Chowk, received a similar WhatsApp call. The caller again identified himself as Randeep Malik and demanded Rs 5 crore. Tehsil Camp police have registered a case and begun a probe.

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Another businessman, Sukrampal from Israna, told police that he received a WhatsApp call on March 24, demanding Rs 10 crore. On the same day, Harender, also from Israna, received a similar call in which Rs 2 crore was demanded.

Police said investigations are underway in all cases.