Home / Haryana / BJP deceiving every section of society, says Deepender

BJP deceiving every section of society, says Deepender

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 03:00 AM Feb 23, 2026 IST
Congress MP Deepender Hooda in Hansi district on Sunday.
Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Sunday said the BJP government never cared for welfare of the people. Addressing a gathering in Narnaund Assembly segment, he alleged that the BJP government was formed through dishonesty, bribery and black money acquired through corruption.

Deepender said, “The BJP government, which is working against the people, has the power of machinery and financial strength, but we have the strength of the people’s courage.”

“The BJP’s B-team, the INLD and JJP, had the sole goal of somehow denting the Congress vote. The truth about the conspirators gradually came to light. Videos of former ministers Manish Grover and Gopal Kanda have made it clear that the INLD and JJP were in cahoots with the BJP to stop the Congress from forming the government,” he said.

He alleged that Haryana has the highest unemployment, criminal, migration and drug addiction rate in the country. “Where should Haryana’s youth go? Major projects like international airport, rail coach factory and defence university have gone to other states. Children from outside Haryana are being recruited in the HPSC,” he said.

“Once the BJP secured the votes, it forgot farmers, youths and elderly. During the elections, the BJP promised to provide Rs 2,100 to all 85 lakh women in Haryana under the Lado Laxmi Yojana. Later, it started talking about providing Rs 2,100 to only a few lakh women out of the 85 lakh,” he said.

“The BJP government had even decided to reduce old-age pension. After we staged a protest in Sonepat, the BJP postponed the decision. During the monsoon, only Rs 6,000 per acre compensation was announced for flood-hit farmers. Of 5.5 lakh registered farmers, only 53,000 were given relief,” added Deepender.

