BJP delivering on promises in time-bound manner: CM Saini

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday asserted that the BJP government has adopted a delivery-oriented governance model, ensuring that election promises are fulfilled in a time-bound, transparent and accountable manner.

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Addressing the Unnat Sinchai Utsav-2026 at Tosham in Bhiwani district, the Chief Minister said, “The BJP-led double-engine government since 2014 has ensured that every election promise is being fulfilled on the ground in a time-bound, transparent and accountable manner.”

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Taking a swipe at the Opposition, he alleged that promises made by the Congress during its tenure remained largely unimplemented. “Congress election promises during its regime were never implemented and remained confined to announcements that ended up in dustbins,” he said.

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Saini described the BJP’s third consecutive mandate as both a matter of pride and a responsibility. He reiterated the government’s commitment to its guiding principle, stating, “What we say, we deliver.”

The Chief Minister paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister Bansi Lal and Surender Singh, recalling their contribution to the state’s development. He said the Tosham region symbolises a legacy of hard work, sacrifice and agriculture-led prosperity.

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Highlighting past initiatives, Saini said, “Bansi Lal had envisioned greenery in the sandy terrain of Tosham-Loharu region and transformed that vision into reality by developing a world-class lift irrigation canal system nearly five decades ago.” He added that canal water reached the arid region for the first time due to these efforts, bringing significant changes in agriculture and livelihoods.

The Chief Minister said out of 217 commitments made in the BJP’s Sankalp Patra, 60 have already been fulfilled within one-and-a-half years, while work on the remaining 157 is progressing rapidly. He added that 258 out of 283 announcements made for the Tosham Assembly constituency over the past 11.5 years have been completed, with the rest in progress.

Referring to recent global developments, Saini sought to dispel concerns over fuel availability. He said there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG in the state, adding that adequate stocks are available at 4,032 petrol pumps and LPG agencies.

Speaking on the occasion, Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Shruti Choudhry highlighted governance reforms initiated in the past, including the computerisation of land records, and credited earlier leadership for advancing irrigation systems that transformed agriculture in the region.