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Home / Haryana / BJP distances itself from Safidon MLA’s job remark

BJP distances itself from Safidon MLA’s job remark

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 08:56 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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The BJP march happened in parallel to the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleged irregularities in the poll process. File photo
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Safidon BJP MLA Ram Kumar Gautam has found himself isolated within the party after advocating jobs for party workers and their families, even as several BJP leaders privately acknowledge the need to look after those who work for the organisation.

With government recruitment on merit remaining a politically sensitive issue in Haryana, party leaders have largely avoided commenting on Gautam’s remarks, maintaining that the government is committed to transparent and merit-based selections.

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During an interaction with mediapersons last week, Gautam said the government should reward party workers and voters who had worked hard to bring the BJP back to power. Blaming the previous Manohar Lal Khattar government’s failure to address workers’ concerns for the anti-incumbency it faced, he warned Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini that ignoring their grievances could lead to a similar situation. “Every Chief Minister has a duty to give people their due, whether the mode of giving is merit or demerit,” he said.

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Questioning the emphasis on merit, Gautam asked what it meant if the children of those who helped the party form the government remained unemployed. However, Gautam changed his stand two days later, praising former CM Khattar for ensuring merit-based recruitment. He said the policy had established the rule of law in Haryana, unlike the earlier practice of distributing jobs through recommendations and money power. He also credited Khattar’s governance for the BJP’s performance in the 2024 Assembly elections.

BJP spokesperson Neha Dhawan said the government remained committed to merit-based recruitment. Asked about Gautam’s remarks, she said the party leadership would take a call on opinions expressed by individual leaders, while the government would continue to function fairly and transparently.

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