BJP distances itself from Sandeep Singh

Chandigarh, September 6

Haryana’s BJP-led government is staunchly with Sandeep Singh, Minister of State for Printing and Stationery, even as the chargesheet by the Chandigarh Police in court hints at corroborating the claims of the woman coach who had alleged molestation.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, during the recently concluded monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha, had stated that the minister would remain in the Cabinet and could not be held guilty until the charges were proven.

The party, however, is divided on the issue, with one section agreeing to the stand taken by the CM, and a few leaders of the opinion that he should have been dropped after the allegations and re-inducted into the party once his name was cleared by the court.

“There is no question of dropping him since these are mere allegations. The CM has taken the right stand by stating that the courts will decide. Charges are found to be false after investigation in so many cases. It is unfair to punish an individual just because allegations have been levelled,” an MLA said, adding that the court’s decision would be respected and a call would be taken on the minister’s continuation following the order.

However, the party has distanced itself from Sandeep Singh and he continues to be “ignored” for all meetings, ever since allegations were levelled against him.

“Stepping down is a moral decision and it cannot be thrust upon anybody. While he continues to be a part of the Cabinet, the party has reservations about allowing him at meetings. He has not been invited to any of the meetings since the allegations were made, and he will not be invited until his name is cleared,” a party leader maintained.

For now, the minister seems “safe”, as there is no immediate threat to his position in the government. He has claimed that he was implicated in the case.

