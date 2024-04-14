BJP ensured uniform development across Haryana: CM

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 13

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today accused former chief ministers belonging to Opposition parties of restricting the development works to selected areas and said the BJP government ensured uniform development across the state.

He was addressing a Vijay Sankalp Rally in support of BJP candidate Banto Kataria in Naraingarh.

The CM said, “The double-engine government has ensured uniform development across all districts and all sections of the society. The BJP government under former CM Manohar Lal started working with the spirit of ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’. During the regime of other CMs, the development used to be restricted to selected areas while other districts remained neglected. We believe in ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas’. If Naraingarh has seen development, Narnaul has also seen equal development. We will continue to work with the same spirit and strengthen the state further.”

Saini highlighted the welfare policies and development works carried by the Centre and the state government and said, “I have always tried to listen to your grievances and resolve the issues. I am grateful to you for your support and am hopeful that you will continue to support the party in the coming elections too.”

“I was working as any other party worker in the field. Senior leaders showed faith and love and I have been given the responsibility of party’s state chief and the Chief Minister. I urge the party workers to work with dedication as people are watching you. I understand there are issues, but I assure you that the BJP government is committed to resolving all issues. We will sit with officials to resolve pending issues,” he added.

Targeting the Congress, Saini said, “Opposition leaders take out Bharat Jodo Yatra and talk about justice in their manifesto, but their government did injustice with the people of this country during their 55-year rule. The BJP government has given justice to the people during its 10-year regime and we have to understand that difference.”

He said, “The PM has prepared a roadmap to make India a developed nation by 2047, and we have a vital role to play in making it possible. I urge you to make Banto Kataria win with a huge margin and help in bringing back the Modi government at the Centre.”

Minister of State Aseem Goel, party candidate Banto Kataria and several other BJP leaders also addressed the gathering.

Police detain farmers ahead of rally at Sadhaura

The police detained several farmers from Sadhaura town of Yamunanagar district on Saturday

The farmers under the banner of the BKU (Tikait), led by district president Subhash Gurjar, were marching towards the rally venue of CM Nayab Singh Saini to raise questions and show black flags there

They gathered at Dosarka Chowk, but the district police stopped them from marching towards the venue; they were detained and taken to the Police Lines in Jagadhri

SP Ganga Ram Punia said farmers were detained to maintain law and order and that they would be released soon

