BJP executive member, JJP candidate join Congress

Rohtak, May 6
The Congress got another shot in the arm as BJP state executive member Ramesh Valmiki, son of former MLA Banarasi Das, and JJP candidate from Mulana Vidhan Sabha Amarnath Vaggan Valmiki, along with their supporters, today joined the party in the presence of Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda.
Targeting the BJP government, Hooda said not only people, BJP leaders and workers too were unhappy with the government’s policies, due to which BJP leaders were joining the Congress.
“The SC, OBC, poor and deprived sections have always been the strength of the Congress. They were given the right to reservation and equality in the Constitution. Today, the BJP is talking about changing the Constitution. All communities should unite and respond to BJP with the power of their votes,” he said.
Earlier, he addressed a public meeting organised by Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra.
