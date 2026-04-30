BJP expels 8 rebels for six years in Sonepat

Taking stringent action against rebels, the ruling BJP on Wednesday expelled eight party leaders for six years, effective immediately, for contesting the Municipal Corporation (MC) elections against the party’s councillor candidates in their wards concerned in the upcoming MC poll.

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The orders were issued by Ashok Bhardwaj, BJP’s district president, Sonepat. All were expelled for contesting elections against the BJP’s candidates in their wards concerned and for their involvement in anti-party activities.

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The BJP has expelled eight office-bearers and workers -– Mukesh Batra of Ward 13; Kiran Bala of Ward 20; Tejender Pal Singh of Ward 12; Pawan Taneja of Ward 15, Jogender Prajapat of Ward 22; Puneet Rai of Ward 8; Deepak Chawla of Ward 13 and Brhamjeet Singh of Ward 20.

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Bhardwaj said all eight were executive members of the BJP’s district committee while one Mukesh Batra was also convener of ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme of the Prime Minister.

“Such acts, being contrary to the BJP’s principles, policies and organisational norms, are unacceptable under any circumstances. That’s why all eight have been expelled from the party for six years,” Bhardwaj said.