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Home / Haryana / BJP expels eight members for 6 years for contesting Ambala MC poll against party candidates

BJP expels eight members for 6 years for contesting Ambala MC poll against party candidates

The party’s discipline is paramount and such actions are unacceptable under any circumstances, said BJP district president Mandeep Rana

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 09:01 PM May 01, 2026 IST
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BJP state in-charge Satish Poonia addresses a gathering in Ambala City on Friday.
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The BJP has expelled eight members for six years for opposing the party’s candidates and contesting the Ambala Municipal Corporation election on Friday.

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The expelled members are Sahil Sharma, Aman Sharma, Ravinder Gupta, Krishan Kumar Lathwal, Prem Bhatia, Daljeet Bhatia, Aseem Aggarwal, and Sanjay Lakra.Sahil Sharma and Aman Sharma are contesting as Independent candidates from Ward 3. Ravinder Gupta is contesting as an Independent from Ward 5; however, he joined the Congress on Thursday. Krishan Kumar Lathwal is contesting from Ward 15.

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Similarly, Prem Bhatia, Daljeet Bhatia, and Aseem Aggarwal are contesting from Ward 18, and Sanjay Lakra has fielded his wife Suman Lata as an Independent candidate from Ward 19.

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According to BJP district president Mandeep Rana, contesting the Ambala Municipal Corporation election against authorised party candidates constitutes serious indiscipline and anti-party activity. “The party’s discipline is paramount and such actions are unacceptable under any circumstances. Following the directions of the party’s state president, the eight members have been expelled from the party’s primary membership and all positions for six years, with immediate effect,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the party held its organisational meeting in Ambala City in the presence of BJP state in-charge Satish Poonia, Cabinet Minister Ranbir Gangwa, state general secretary Archana Gupta, district in-charge Dharmveer Mirzapur, district president Mandeep Rana, and other senior leaders.

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While addressing party workers at the party office ‘Amb Kamal’, Satish Poonia said, “The formation of a ‘triple-engine government’ is essential for the continuous and rapid development of the city. The development of both the nation and the state is possible only under a BJP government. The BJP government has implemented numerous public welfare schemes, and the Nayab Saini government is committed to fulfilling the aspirations of every citizen.”

He emphasised the need to further strengthen the party’s booth-level organisation. He called upon party leaders and workers to ensure a resounding victory for the mayoral candidate and all ward candidates. He also held a meeting with prominent citizens and urged them to mobilise people to vote for BJP candidates. Later in the day, he addressed a public gathering in Ward 13 and called upon people to ensure that the “Lotus blooms” in every ward.

He said BJP is fully committed to fulfilling every promise outlined in the manifesto it has released.

Cabinet Minister Krishan Bedi also addressed a public meeting in Ward 2 in the evening.

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