BJP faces challenges on multiple fronts in Ambala MC election

With the Ambala MP and Ambala City MLA both belonging to the Congress, the Ambala Municipal Corporation election is shaping up to be a crucial test for local BJP leaders to regain some lost ground in Ambala City Assembly constituency.

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Though the party’s mayoral candidate had managed to win the byelection to the Municipal Corporation last year, with a number of dissenting party workers who have revolted against the local leadership and filed nominations as Independent candidates, the party is facing challenges on multiple fronts this time.

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There are 20 wards under the Ambala Municipal Corporation and the party has appointed senior leaders to campaign for the party’s candidates and also to pacify the dissenting party workers.

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As per a BJP leader, the party has appointed senior BJP workers from the wards as conveners, appointed two senior party leaders from other districts in each ward as ‘Pravasi’ in-charges and has also divided the 20 wards into five clusters under the party’s state-level leaders and MLAs. The party has also formed a management committee in each ward to manage all the events and campaigning of the party’s candidates and leaders.

BJP’s Ambala district in-charge Dharam Veer Mirzapur said, “The party is geared up for the Municipal Corporation election. The results in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections were not in the party’s favour. The party has accepted the challenge and chalked out a complete strategy to win all 21 seats (20 ward members and one mayoral post) of the corporation. The party has learnt from the shortcomings encountered during the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections and we will ensure that there is no laxity in the MC elections.”

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“The party workers and leaders who have been assigned different wards are holding back-to-back meetings. The workers are going door-to-door for campaigning and senior leaders are also holding public meetings,” he added.

About the party leaders who have filed nominations as Independent candidates, Dharam Veer Mirzapur said, “The matter has been brought into the knowledge of the state leadership and we have already started to pacify them. We are confident that the party leaders who have filed nominations as Independent candidate will withdraw their papers and support the party candidates.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, the nominations of three candidates, including Congress candidate from Ward-3 Sanjeev Sharma, BJP rebel Pushpinder Kumar from Ward-16 and Pushpinder’s covering candidate Vijay Kumar, were rejected.

After Sanjeev Sharma’s nomination was rejected, his wife Priyanka, who had filed nomination as a covering candidate, will contest the election from Congress.

BJP’s ward-3 candidate Manish Anand, who had filed objection to Sanjeev’s nomination, said that the Congress had fielded a candidate who was convicted for 10 years in an NDPS case. Sanjeev’s nomination has been rejected by the returning officer.

Meanwhile, the nomination of BJP rebel Pushpinder Kumar was also rejected. Pushpinder said that his nomination was rejected under government’s pressure.