BJP fears Kejriwal's 'popularity': AAP

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 17

AAP leader Sushil Gupta today criticised the BJP government, saying Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was being targeted because of his “rising popularity”.

Gupta said, “The BJP is scared of the rising popularity of Kejriwal, and had been misusing the CBI and ED to harass AAP leaders. A false case is being fabricated against Kejriwal as he was raising his voice against corruption and ‘wrong’ policies of the

BJP. Not only was the BJP misusing government machinery, it was also trying to snatch the right to protest and was murdering democracy.”

He was accompanied by AAP leader Chitra Sarwara in Ambala Cantonment.

Gupta said, “We will continue to raise our voice against the ‘wrong’ policies of the BJP and will not let the BJP government suppress the voice of the Opposition.”