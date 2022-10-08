BJP fields Kuldeep Bishnoi's son for Adampur bypoll in Haryana

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, October 8
The BJP on Saturday fielded Bhavya Bishnoi, son of Kuldeep Bishnoi and grandson of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, for the Assembly bypoll in Adampur.
Bhavya, 29, is the third-generation politician from the Bhajan Lal family and its fifth member to contest from Adampur. The family has been winning the seat since 1968 and has a streak of 15 victories.
Kuldeep Bishnoi, who had won the previous Assembly election from the seat on a Congress ticket, recently resigned from the assembly when he switched over to the BJP. Kuldeep was lobbying for the ticket for his son.
Bhavya had contested the last Lok Sabha poll on a Congress ticket from Hisar parliamentary constituency in the 2019 general election.
According to the affidavit filed in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, he has done his MSc in Contemporary India and is a businessman.
