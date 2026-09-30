BJP formed governemnt through ‘vote theft’, will be ousted: Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has stated that the BJP had not formed the government in Haryana honestly but through “theft”.

“Evidence of this theft has now come to light. Following Rahul Gandhi’s earlier assertions, now media reports have also revealed that the Election Commission is allegedly working in collusion with the BJP,” he stated.

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Addressing a Congress workers’ conference of Mahendragarh Block at Satnali on Tuesday, Hooda praised party leader Rao Dan Singh and predicted that the Congress would form the next government in Haryana and the BJP would be ousted.

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He urged the party workers to strengthen Rao Dan Singh so that their mission to form the government could be accomplished and the region could develop.

Hooda pointed out that during the 2024 elections, people from all communities and sections of society had pledged their votes and support to the Congress. “Everyone was saying that the BJP was on its way out, and the Congress was coming to power, yet the results were contrary to the popular belief,” he stated.

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Hooda said he had expressed doubts about the results at that time, but the subsequent in-depth investigation by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party’s team exposed “vote theft”.

He stated that the Congress had raised several questions before the Election Commission following the Haryana election results, but had not received any answers to date. “For instance, on the night of October 5, 2024, the date of polling in Haryana, the Election Commission announced a voter turnout of 61.19% in the state. However, the figure was raised to 65.65% the following day, and then to 67.9% on October 7, just a day before the counting of votes. It is incomprehensible how the vote count increased so significantly on its own after the EVMs had been sealed,” he observed. The former CM maintained that between 2005 and 2014, the Congress government had made Haryana the country’s topmost state.

“However, over the last 12 years, the BJP has put the state on the top in terms of unemployment, crime, drug abuse, corruption and debt. As of now, 60 criminal gangs are active in the state. They not only commit crimes but also claim responsibility for them, as they have no fear of the government or the law-and-order machinery. Open incidents of robbery, dacoity, extortion, murder, and gunfire have become routine in Haryana,” he stated.

Hooda pointed out that even the Central Government’s Social Progress Index has declared Haryana the most unsafe state in the country.

“The BJP has damaged Haryana’s economic health so severely that the state has slipped to the 14th position among the 18 major states,” he added. Congress MLAs Rajbir Fartiya and Manju Chaudhary, former MLA Anita Yadav, District Congress president Satbir Jhukiya and block president Raj Kumar and Ram Roop were present at the rally.