BJP formed govt through vote theft, says Hooda

Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has reiterated that the Election Commission (EC) failed to fulfil its responsibility, and alleged the BJP formed the government through vote theft.

Responding to media questions here on Friday, he alleged that the voter list was so flawed that 223 votes were registered for a single woman at a booth. The photographs of 1,22,000 voters were found to be fake.

“Votes were registered for 501 people in a 300-yard house owned by a BJP leader, even though only seven people live there. Showing photographs, Rahul Gandhi said some people have registered their votes in both UP and Haryana, and they are close to the BJP,” he claimed.

After voting on October 5, 2024, the EC reported a turnout of 61.19%. “On the 6th, this figure increased to 65.65%, and on the 7th, it was 65.9%,” he said.

“We went to the EC and filed a complaint. We have repeatedly appealed for polls to be held using ballot papers. The results of the last five elections show that the party that wins the postal ballot count forms the government,” he said.

Speaking on law and order, he claimed crime was at its peak. “Today, another police officer was killed. Earlier, two police officers committed suicide. The case has been put on hold in the name of investigation,” he alleged.