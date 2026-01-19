BJP gears up for celebrations for new prez appointment

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for a massive celebration in the state on January 20, following the announcement of its new national president. It has planned festivities across all 20,629 booths across the state to mark the occasion.

BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli outlined the plan in detail during a virtual meeting with party office-bearers, ministers, and MLAs on Saturday. He also held another virtual meeting with all mandal presidents of the state on Sunday to ensure the plan was effectively implemented at the grassroots level.

“This is a historic moment for the party, and we want to show our enthusiasm at the grassroots level. We have started preparations for execution of the plan efficiently,” said a BJP leader.

In addition, Badlol also issued instructions to MPs and MLAs regarding the conferences to be held in the districts and Assembly constituencies concerning the VB G-RAM-G Act. He said all conferences were to be completed by January 28.

“To ensure that information about VB G-Ram-G reached every village and every person, these conferences would also be organised at the village level. MPs, MLAs, chairpersons of Urban local bodies and block committee will visit at least five villages each to organise programmes in the form of conferences, providing detailed information about the VB G-RAM-G Act, thereby exposing the falsehoods spread by the Congress regarding the act,” Badlo said at the meeting.

The state president has also directed all state office-bearers, district presidents, and in-charges to visit village meetings and inform people about VB G-RAM-G.

“The awareness campaign for the VB G-RAM-G Act is going on across the state. Alongside the conferences, hoardings will be installed in every Assembly constituency to provide information about the act, ensuring that no one remained confused about VB RAM-G Act. While the Congress is spreading misinformation, the BJP workers are countering it by providing factual details about the scheme,” said Arvind Saini, BJP state media in-charge.