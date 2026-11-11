BJP gears up for SIR in Haryana, targets 33.83 lakh voters with missing forms

The BJP in Haryana has launched a statewide campaign ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to ensure that the names of eligible voters remain on the electoral rolls and those whose names have been left out are included in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

As part of the campaign, party workers will identify voters categorised as absent, permanently shifted or untraceable, ascertain their actual status and provide necessary assistance to eligible citizens in completing the procedures prescribed by the Election Commission.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and BJP state president Dr Archana Gupta held a video conference on Tuesday night with MLAs, former election candidates, district presidents, district in-charges and Booth Level Agent-1 (BLA-1) representatives across Haryana.

Party workers have been assigned responsibilities from the state level down to the booth level. The party has also stressed the need for coordination with BLA-2 representatives at every polling booth.

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In this connection, Gupta issued an open letter on Wednesday to the people of Haryana and party workers, describing the protection of voting rights as a collective responsibility towards democracy. She stated that in a democracy, the vote of an ordinary citizen carries the same value as that of the most powerful person in the country. The right to vote is not merely a means of electing a government; it symbolises a citizen’s dignity, equality and participation in shaping the nation’s future. Therefore, no eligible citizen should be excluded from the electoral rolls merely because of technical or procedural difficulties.

Referring to the preliminary SIR status report dated July 24, 2026, Gupta said enumeration forms had not been received from 33,83,302 voters in Haryana. Of these, 7,66,003 had been categorised as deceased, 2,04,832 as registered elsewhere, 13,74,759 as permanently shifted, 9,36,228 as absent or untraceable, and 1,01,480 under other reasons.

She clarified that these were preliminary figures and should not be interpreted as the final number of citizens deprived of their voting rights.

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The BJP state president expressed concern for eligible citizens who may have been unable to complete the prescribed procedures due to employment commitments, education, relocation or lack of information. She called upon all party office-bearers, BLA-1 and BLA-2 representatives and booth-level workers to rise above political affiliations, caste and religion, undertake door-to-door outreach and provide every eligible voter with the necessary information and assistance.

She also referred to the opportunity provided by the Election Commission on November 6 for citizens identified under various categories to resubmit their enumeration forms, subject to eligibility.

Citizens can check their names in the relevant lists through ceoharyana.gov.in or approach the concerned Booth Level Officer (BLO), Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) to complete the prescribed process.

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Online applications and other voter-related services are available through voters.eci.gov.in and the ECINET app. Citizens may also seek assistance through helpline numbers 1950 and 1800-11-1950. Newly eligible voters can apply for registration through Form 6.

Gupta urged party workers to treat the campaign with seriousness and sensitivity, reiterating that the objective is to ensure that no eligible citizen lost the opportunity to participate in the democratic process because of difficulties during the SIR exercise.