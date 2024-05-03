BJP gears up to host Modi, Shah rallies

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 2

After declaring its list of star campaigners for the state in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has started gearing up to hold rallies and road shows of its top leaders from the Centre.

The party’ senior leaders, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, party’s state election incharge Dr Satish Punia and national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar, held marathon meetings at the party office here last night to discuss venues for these mega events in the coming days.

“After a long discussion, we decided to seek time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for three rallies each in the state after completion of the nomination process. The party has divided all 10 parliamentary constituencies in three clusters and a plan has been chalked out to organise rallies of both the top leaders in each cluster,” said a senior BJP leader.

He said the first cluster includes Faridabad, Gurugram and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, the second one has Rohtak, Hisar and Sirsa and the third cluster includes Sonepat, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Ambala constituencies. The rallies of the PM and Shah would be organised in different districts of every cluster so as to ensure coverage of a large area of the state.

The meeting that concluded around 11.30 pm also reviewed the performance and impact of the Vijay Sankalp rally being organised in every Assembly segment of the state. It was also decided to ask the party candidates to recommend the names of the leaders or prominent figures who can prove effective to woo the voters during campaigning.

As per sources, the party leaders also discussed emerging political equations and trends in different constituencies. The BJP had last evening declared its 40 star campaigners for the elections. Besides Modi and Shah, several senior Central leaders, including Rajnath Singh, Jagat Prakash Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Hema Malini, Bhupinder Yadav and Anurag Thakur, are among the star campaigners.

Besides, Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Bhajan Lal Sharma (Rajasthan), Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) and Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand) have also been roped in to woo the voters.

