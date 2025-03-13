BJP gets a jolt in Siwan, Kalayat, Pundri & Indri

Just five months after forming the government in Haryana, the ruling BJP suffered a significant setback in municipal elections in Siwan, Kalayat, Pundri (Kaithal district) and Indri (Karnal district), signalling voter discontent. Independent candidates won these seats. However, the BJP secured victories in the Nilokheri and Assandh municipal committees.

Siwan witnessed its first municipal elections after attaining MC status. Independent candidate Hemlata won the chairperson post by 263 votes, securing 3,594 votes against BJP’s Shaily Munjal (3,331 votes). Sanjay Kansal from Ward No. 1, Sukhdev (Ward No. 2), Mausam (Ward No. 3), Manjit (Ward No. 4), Beant Kaur (Ward No. 5), Sonu Kumar (Ward No. 6), Satnam Kaur (Ward No. 7), Shri Ram (Ward No. 8), Dharmendra Sharma (Ward No. 9), Jyoti (Ward No. 10), Dolly Saini (Ward No. 11), Manish Kumar (Ward No. 12), Vikas Kumar (Ward No. 13), Ramdas (Ward No. 14), Jitender Sharma (Ward No. 15) and Renu Bala (Ward No. 16) won the elections for the posts of councillor.

In Kalayat, Independent candidate Ankit Rana won the election for the post of chairperson by 2,962 votes. Rana secured 5,824 votes against BJP’s Mainpal Rana (2,862 votes). Similarly, Renu Dhania from Ward No. 1, while Ashish (Ward No. 2), Usha (Ward No. 3), Nisha Devi (Ward No. 4), Preeti Jagdeva (Ward No. 5), Pardeep Kumar (Ward No. 6), Rajesh Kumar (Ward No. 7), Mahipal (Ward No. 8), Jagdish (Ward No. 9), Sanjay Kumar (Ward No. 10), Vinod (Ward No. 11), Amit Kumar (Ward No. 12), Ravinder Kumar (Ward No. 13), Poonam (Ward No. 14), Kavita (Ward No. 15) and Neelam Devi (Ward No. 16) won the elections for the posts of councillor.

Similarly, an Independent candidate, Babli Goswami, won the elections for the post of Pundri MC chairperson by 1,329 votes. Among three candidates for the chairperson post, Babli Goswami secured 4,827 votes against Guddi Devi who bagged 3,498 votes.

Similarly, the BJP lost the elections for the post of Indri MC chairperson. Independent candidate Rakesh Kumar, a BJP rebel, won the chairperson post by 952 votes, securing 4,863 votes against BJP’s Jaspal (3,911 votes).

In the Assandh MC byelection for the post of chairperson, BJP candidate Sunita Rani won the elections by 3,211 votes. Sunita secured 4,651 votes against Independent candidate Sonia who got 1,430 votes.

In Nilokheri MC, BJP candidate Sanmit Kaur won the chairperson post by 1,412 votes, securing 4,983 votes against Independent Prem Kumar (3,571 votes).

In a byelection for the Taraori MC in Ward No. 5, Independent candidate Kamal secured victory.