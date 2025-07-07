BJP gets new district party offices in Jhajjar, Kurukshetra & Sirsa

Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda on Sunday virtually inaugurated three new district party offices at Jhajjar, Kurukshetra and Sirsa from the party’s national headquarters in Delhi. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and state BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli were also present at the event.

Advertisement

The respective districts were connected via video conferencing, allowing workers to hear the leaders' addresses live from Delhi. Paying tribute to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, Nadda said Mookerjee became Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University at just 33 and a legislator by 36. “He never clung to power but remained steadfast in his ideology. The country owes him a debt for safeguarding regions like West Bengal and the Northeast,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Saini said these new offices would strengthen the organisation, promote a greater sense of service, and reinforce the commitment of the party workers.

Advertisement

He emphasised that these offices should not be limited to meetings only. They should become public forums (Chaupals) where people’s issues are heard, efforts are made to resolve them, and government schemes are effectively communicated.

Appreciating PM Narendra Modi, the CM said: “The PM has given the ‘mantra’ of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ and these offices will help bring everyone’s efforts together and lead them in the right direction.”