BJP goes all out in Sampla, CM Saini leads campaign

The BJP has gone full throttle in the Sampla Municipal Committee (MC) elections by deploying its top leaders for campaigning in the town.

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After senior leaders, including BJP national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar, Ministers Krishan Lal Panwar, Vipul Goel and Arvind Sharma, BJP state chief Mohan Lal Badoli and state incharge Satish Poonia campaigned in Sampla, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday addressed a poll rally and sought votes for the party’s chairman candidate Parveen Koch and BJP nominees contesting for councillor posts.

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During his address, the Chief Minister not only struck an emotional chord with the voters but also underlined the seriousness of the state government regarding the long-pending demand for the extension of the Metro from Bahadurgarh to Sampla.

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“The Haryana Government is continuously in touch with the Centre regarding the extension of the Metro up to Sampla. The BJP fulfils its poll promises. Out of 217 promises made after the 2024 Assembly elections, 63 have already been fulfilled within one and a half years, while work on the remaining promises is progressing rapidly. Sampla will not be allowed to lag behind in development,” claimed Saini.

He expressed confidence that after May 10, a triple-engine government would also be formed in Sampla, after which the pace of development work would increase three-fold. The BJP delivers on what it promises. The state government has accomplished the historic task of providing government jobs to 25,000 youths without any parchi and kharchi, he claimed.

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BJP state chief Mohan Lal Badoli said a BJP-backed triple-engine government in Sampla would accelerate development and fulfil public demands on a priority basis.

Shamsher Kharak, BJP state media co-incharge, said, 14 sarpanches from Sampla block, and 29 sarpanches from Rohtak block joined the BJP, expressing faith in the party’s policies. Cooperation Minister Arvind Sharma, Kharkhoda MLA Pawan Kharkhoda, former minister Krishan Murti Hooda, former Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Jangra were among those present.