BJP got only 5% votes in zila parishad poll: Hooda

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 28

While the state BJP leadership has claimed that its nominees and supported candidates had won more than 50 per cent of the seats in the zila parishad (ZP) elections, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has stated that the ruling party had secured merely 5 per cent seats and as much votes.

“The people of Haryana have shown the mirror to the BJP-JJP regime in these elections,” Hooda said, addressing a news conference in Rohtak on Monday.

The Leader of Opposition stated that despite being in power, the BJP got a total of 5 per cent seats. The ruling party fielded candidates on the party symbol on its strongest seats, but got only 22 seats out of 411, he added.

The Congress leader maintained that people had also given a thrashing to BJP’s indirect allies, Indian National Lok Dal and Aam Aadmi Party, with both parties getting only 3 per cent votes each.

“Thus, the BJP-JJP, INLD and AAP together got only 11 per cent votes, while Independents and Congress-supported candidates got 89 per cent votes,” Hooda said .He maintained that the Congress, as per the tradition of the party, had decided not to contest these elections on its symbol.

“Candidates contesting on the BJP symbol were defeated by independents. Now, the BJP claims that it supported the independents. When the BJP was contesting elections on the party symbol, how could it support independents?” questioned Hooda.

The former Chief Minister said the voters of Haryana had delivered a blow to the ruling party not only in the ZP, but also in the sarpanch elections.

“Those contesting elections from the family of many big leaders could not win the elections,” he pointed out.