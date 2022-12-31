BJP govt scaled down Hisar airport project: Congress MP

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 30

The Congress Rajya Sabha MP, Deepender Singh Hooda, stated that the Hisar airport project was scaled down by the BJP government. Addressing a press conference at the residence of Bajrang Dass Garg in Hisar on Wednesday, Deepender said, “The previous UPA government at the Centre approved nearly Rs 400 crore project for developing Hisar airport in 2013 when Ajit Singh was the Civil Aviation Minister. But after the Hisar airport project was included in the UDAN scheme, it got reduced to just Rs 35 crore.”

The issue came to limelight when the Centre minister stated in the Lok Sabha that there was no proposal under consideration to start international flights from the Hisar airport. The BJP MP, Brijendra Singh, had raised a question in the Lok Sabha recently.

Claiming that the countdown of the BJP-JJP rally had started in the state, the Deepender stated that Rahul Gandhi would address the state level ‘Bharat Jodo’ rally of the party in Panipat on January 6.

The Congress MP stated that Rahul Gandhi’s yatra had been giving sleepless nights to the ruling BJP. So, they were adopting all kinds of tactics to stop the yatra, he said.

“But the intentions of the BJP government are exposed now. People are eager to get rid of this regime as the issues of corruption, unemployment and inflation have hit the masses hard,” he said.

While raising the issue of spy software Pegasus, he asked the reason for the CID officials’ visit to Israel. He stated that two CID personnel entered the camp of Rahul Gandhi during the yatra.

Deepender said he doesn’t take the INLD seriously as the party had little base in the state.