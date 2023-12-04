BJP haryana unit upbeat over poll victories

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, December 3

Upbeat about the Assembly election results in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit is in celebratory mode even as their workers gear up for next year’s Assembly elections in the state. The Congress cadre on the other hand seems disappointed despite getting a majority in Telangana.

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), an alliance partner of the ruling BJP, has nothing to cheer about after it failed to open its account in Rajasthan.

Sources in the BJP maintained that the victories in the three states had come as a shot in the arm for the party. The cadre, buoyed by the results, would work with renewed energy in the run-up to the state elections scheduled to be held in October next year.

Worried about anti-incumbency after two consecutive terms, the Chief Minister, Manohar lal Khattar, has been exhaustively touring the state and holding public contact programmes even as the party MPs, state ministers and MLAs have been asked to hold similar programmes and be seen amongst the people.

The workers of the divided Congress state unit said that they had expected a “better performance” in the election-bound states. “We stand a good chance in Haryana given the disillusionment of the public with the BJP. However, we will need to work twice as hard and sink all the differences among the senior leaders to be able to form the government in Haryana,” a senior party leader said.

The Congress is presently divided between the camps of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and the trio of senior leaders Selja, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kiran Choudhry.

Sources said that the JJP’s “poor showing” could also cast a shadow on the continuation of the alliance in Haryana.

#BJP #Chhattisgarh #Madhya Pradesh #Rajasthan