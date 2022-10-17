Adampur byelection: BJP hopes to cash in on Bhajan Lal's popularity

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, October 16

The ruling BJP is pinning its hopes on the Bhajan Lal family to sail through the Adampur Assembly byelection as the party had never registered a win here so far. The BJP has contested seven elections in this Assembly segment but could save the security deposit only twice – in 2000 and 2019.

The BJP had put up its best performance in 2019 Assembly elections when the party fielded TikTok star Sonali Phogat who was killed in August this year. She had polled 34,222 (27%) votes against Kuldeep Bishnoi who had contested on the Congress ticket then. Earlier, the former state BJP president, Prof Ganeshi Lal, who is now the Governor of Orissa, had secured 19 per cent votes in the 2000 Assembly elections when the BJP was an alliance partner of the INLD.

The BJP had fielded Sher Singh in 1991 in Adampur who got just 1,038 votes. However, during the alliance with Bansi Lal in 1996, this seat went to Bansi Lal’s HVP. In the year 2000, when the BJP had a tie-up with the INLD, the INLD-BJP alliance fielded senior BJP leader Ganesh Lal. He, however, got 17,117 (19 per cent) votes in a contest with the then Congress stalwart Bhajan Lal. Lal won by a huge margin of 46,057 votes.

In the next four elections in 2005, 2008 (byelection), 2009 and 2014, the BJP candidates could get only 4,573 (4.1 per cent), 1,860 (1.6 per cent), 1,210 (1.15 per cent) and 8,319 (6.90 per cent). The local people, however, maintained that BJP’s Sonali Phogat had managed to leave an impression in the segment during the last 2019 Assembly polls.

Dharam Singh, a resident of Kabrel village, maintained that rather than parties, people of this segment give preferences to personalities (candidates) who are in the fray. “Sonali prepared her own cadre during the last election. Similarly, Congress candidate Jai Prakash and AAP’s Satinder, too, have their personal supporters. But the personality cult of Bhajan Lal had always emerged strong, which resulted in his successive victories in Adampur,” he said.

The contest is also among Kuldeep Bishnoi’s son, JP (Congress), Satinder (AAP) and Kurda Ram (INLD) rather than the parties, he stated, adding that though parties are trying to reach out to the voters on their poll planks, only the personality will register the win here, he opined.