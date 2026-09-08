BJP ignoring employees’ concerns: Deepender Singh Hooda

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Monday accused the state government of adopting an insensitive attitude towards the agitating employees in the state.

The Congress leader reached Saha in Ambala to attend the Block Congress Sammelan along with the AICC Haryana in-charge Sanjay Dutt, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Rao Narender Singh, MP Varun Chaudhry, MLA Pooja Chaudhry and several other Congress leaders. Earlier, the Congress leaders held a block sammelan in Shahabad of Kurukshetra as well.

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Hooda said, “Due to the wrong policies of the BJP government, the youngsters were forced to hold protests against the deteriorating conditions of education and examination system, unemployment and rising inflation in the country. The employees have been holding protests but instead of accepting their demands, the government is offering false promises.”

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Hooda said, “While CM Nayab Saini is yet to fulfill his promises made to the people of Haryana during the assembly elections, he is busy making false promises to the people of Punjab.”