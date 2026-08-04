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Home / Haryana / BJP in damage control after 11 mandal presidents quit in Hisar

BJP in damage control after 11 mandal presidents quit in Hisar

The party deployed state vice-president Jawahar Saini, the in-charge of Hisar BJP, on Tuesday

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:31 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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A day after 11 mandal presidents of BJP in Hisar district resigned from their posts, triggering a crisis in the party, the state BJP went into damage control mode. The party deployed state vice-president Jawahar Saini, the in-charge of Hisar BJP, on Tuesday.

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Sources said Saini held discussions with the disgruntled leaders. Former minister Kamal Gupta and Nalwa MLA Randhir Panihar were also involved in efforts to pacify the mandal presidents.

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Later in the evening, district BJP chief Asha Khedar called a press conference. It was attended by 10 mandal presidents. Three others, who were removed recently, did not attend the meeting.

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Khedar, however, said the letter that went to the media was not authentic. She added that there was no crisis in the district unit of the party.

“If there is any issue within the party, we will look into it. All leaders are like family members in BJP,” she said.

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