BJP in poll mode, CM takes feedback of party legislators

Tribune News Service

chandigarh, April 18

A week after BJP national organiser V Satish held meetings with the party legislators and took feedback on the government’s working as also the ruling BJP-JJP alliance, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today held a meeting with the BJP legislators at his residence to discuss various issues and seek feedback about public response towards the government policies and development projects.

“The public feedback about the CM’s Jan Samvaad programme held in Bhiwani and Palwal recently, the progress of ongoing development works in their area, the public’s response to welfare policies and new projects to be rolled out were among the issues discussed by the CM with the MLAs at the meeting,” said Jawahar Yadav, OSD to CM, while talking to media after the meeting.

Sources said during the meeting Home Minister Anil Vij raised the issue of not having a say in the transfers being carried out in his department. However, the issue went unaddressed.

Yadav maintained that the MLAs gave positive feedback about the government’s direction to officers at the district to remain in office from 11 am to 1 pm for listening to public grievances. They were also satisfied with the girdawari to ascertain crop losses due to natural calamity. “The girdawari had been completed at many places and the compensation would be released to affected farmers in May”, he added.

On being asked about the meeting being viewed as a preparation for Lok Sabha elections slated for next year, Yadav said the BJP remained in election mode all the time and the party workers were used to being ever-ready for the elections. In reply to another question, Yadav said evaluation of development works carried out in all 90 assembly constituencies would be done before the elections.

Reacting to the opposition leaders’ tirade against the coalition government, the OSD said the opposition was not united and their issues were also hollow. People knew such leaders, he added.

Presiding over a meeting with eminent citizens of Ambala Lok Sabha constituency and administrative secretaries of various departments, Khattar also directed the administrative secretaries to submit reports regarding the progress of pending development projects in all the assembly constituencies falling under Ambala Lok Sabha constituency in the next 15 days.