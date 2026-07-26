BJP infighting erupts after Karnal Zila Parishad chairperson Parvesh Rana’s removal

The removal of BJP leader and former Zila Parishad (ZP) chairperson Parvesh Rana has sparked a fresh political row within the party, with her husband, Sohan Singh Rana, accusing several BJP leaders, including Assandh MLA Yogendra Rana, of orchestrating her ouster.

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Parvesh Rana was removed from the post after 17 ZP members voted against her in a no-confidence motion during a floor test on July 23. In her absence, vice-chairperson Reena Rani has been assigned the role of officiating chairperson.

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Following his wife's removal, Sohan Singh Rana convened a mahapanchayat of the Rajput community at Maharana Pratap Bhawan in Sector 8 on Saturday, where attendees expressed resentment towards the Assandh MLA.

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"Four BJP leaders were responsible for removing my wife from the post of ZP chairperson. Assandh MLA Yogendra Rana played a key role in it. My wife was removed because she refused to allow corruption in the functioning of the ZP. We did not allow anyone to indulge in corruption. We ensured that grants were distributed equally across all areas," Sohan Singh Rana said.

He further alleged that the Assandh MLA publicly claimed to support them while conspiring against them behind the scenes.

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"I will raise the issue before Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, BJP state president Archana Gupta and district president Parveen Lather," he added.

Meanwhile, members of the Rajput community gathered at MLA Rana's residence to express their support for him.

Responding to the allegations, Yogendra Rana denied any involvement and rejected claims of a conspiracy.

"I have not hatched any conspiracy. A meeting of all ZP members was held recently, but no consensus could be reached. In the presence of all Karnal district MLAs, Sohan Singh Rana insisted on allocating grants only to her close associates. As a result, the members passed a no-confidence motion, leading to her removal," the MLA said.